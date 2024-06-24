Haryana CM accuses AAP govt in Delhi of water corruption

During his visit to the temple of Shri Ram Lalla here along with his ministerial colleagues, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of water corruption.

Responding to AAP’s allegation that his government was not providing water to Delhi, the chief minister said that Haryana was providing as much water as Delhi needs. “The management of the Kejriwal Government is not good as their focus is only corruption,” he alleged, adding they (the Delhi government) should divert their attention from corruption and serve the general public.

Sharing his experience of visiting the temple with the media, Nayab Singh Saini said, “This is a moment of pride for us as we got to see this grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram, the symbol of our culture and our faith, after 500 years. We get a different energy by seeing Lord Shri Ram”.

He said under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a grand and divine Dham of Shri Ram is being constructed. The developments taking place in Ayodhya are in front of all of us as a model.

He called Ayodhya focal point of our culture and faith.

On the governance model, he said the schemes of the Central and State Government are being reached to the last person. “In the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP will once again come to power with full majority. We will form the government in Haryana for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Haryana will also play its role in Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

Earlier, Saini met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and received his blessings.

The Haryana CM also visited Saryu and offered prayers at Hanumangarhi.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, elaborate security arrangements were made for the guests from Haryana. Strict security arrangements were made at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

UP Minister of State Satish Sharma and Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi welcomed all the guests at the airport.