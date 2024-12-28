Haryana Cabinet approves Aadhaar authentication for Group A and B recruitment

Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Saturday, approved the use of Aadhaar authentication services for candidates appearing in examinations for Group A and B posts conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory during the registration process for these posts on the HPSC portal.

The introduction of Aadhaar authentication aims to streamline the application procedure, eliminate fraudulent candidates, and ensure the accuracy of candidate data through de-duplication. This move will enhance the credibility and reliability of the recruitment process, maintaining public confidence in the competitive exams, said an official statement.

Advertisement

Aadhaar authentication helps verify the identity of candidates, reducing the chances of fraudulent applications and impersonation. It simplifies the application process, ensuring accurate and authenticated data. Candidates will be required to provide their Aadhaar number during registration and undergo biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) during various stages of the recruitment process. In addition, demographic details such as name, date of birth, and address will be cross-verified with the Aadhaar database.

Advertisement

This decision follows the guidelines set under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s directive dated March 8, 2024.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Haryana Civil Services (Travelling Allowance) Rules, 2016.

As per the amendment, if boarding and lodging arrangements are provided by the training institute or the Government of Haryana but are not availed by the trainee, he shall be deemed to have availed such arrangements for the purpose of this rule and no hotel charges shall be admissible.

However, if the training institute or the Government of Haryana does not provide boarding and lodging, hotel charges will be reimbursed as per the trainee’s entitlement.