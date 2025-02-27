US firms can use Gold Cards to recruit Indians: Trump

US President Donald Trump, who has introduced a new “Gold Card”, said American firms can now hire Indian talent from the country’s varsities under the proposed citizenship initiative.

The “Gold Card” unveiled by President Trump on Wednesday offers US Citizenship to wealthy foreign nationals provided they are willing to invest USD 5 million.

Advertisement

“A person comes from India, China, Japan – lots of different places and they go to Harvard, the Wharton School of Finance, they go to Yale they go to all great schools, and they graduate number one in their class, and they made job offers, but the offers immediately rescinded because you have no idea whether or not that person can stay in the country,” Trump said, according to a news agency.

Advertisement

The US president further stated: “I want to be able to have that person stay in the country, these companies can go and buy a gold card, and they can use it as a matter of recruitment. At the same time, the company is using that money to pay down debt. We are going to pay down a lot of debt with that, and I think the gold card is going to be used for that. I mean, they will be used by companies.”

According to reports, the sales of the gold cards are likely to begin in about two weeks, and Russian oligarchs would also be eligible to buy them.

“Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people,” Trump said during a media briefing when asked about Russians’ eligibility.