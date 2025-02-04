Arthiyas receive major relief as Haryana Cabinet approves Rs 3.09 cr for losses in Rabi Season 2024-25

In a major relief to arthiyas, the Haryana government has approved reimbursement to compensate for the weight loss due to moisture during the Rabi procurement season of 2024-25. The state government will bear a total of Rs 3,09,95,541 to compensate the losses incurred by the arthiyas.

This decision was taken during the Haryana Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Of the total amount, Rs 77,22,010 will be borne by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Rs 1,71,16,926 by the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), and Rs 61,56,605 by the Haryana State Warehouse Corporation (HSWC).

Advertisement

The Cabinet also approved an amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

Through Act No. 19 of 2024, land in Shamilat Deh, which was leased out before the commencement of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 by the Collector under the Haryana Utilization of Lands Act, 1949 for a period of 20 years, has been excluded from the ambit of Shamilat Deh. As a result, the provision related to leasing such lands has been approved for deletion.

In addition, under the Act, it was previously stated that the Gram Panchayat could sell land up to 500 square yards occupied by unauthorised constructed houses at not less than the market rate.

The Cabinet has approved that the rate at which such land can be sold will be prescribed in the Rules. Furthermore, while the power to grant approval in such cases was previously with the state government, it has now been decided that approval in this regard will be granted by the Director of Panchayats instead.