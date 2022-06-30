Haryana bags third place in ‘MSME National Award’

Haryana has been ranked third in the nation for the work done by the state government in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘MSME National Award’ function organised under the Entrepreneur-India programme by the Union ministry of MSME in New Delhi on Thursday.

Two MSMEs of Haryana have also received awards in this programme. Among these, Dr Harjinder Kaur Talwar got the first prize in the small service enterprise in the women category and Rishabh Gupta got the third position in the overall category of the micro-manufacturing enterprise.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, “I congratulate all the entrepreneurs of the state for this achievement. It has always been our resolve that new industries should be set up in the state, they should be developed and our youth should get maximum employment.”

The Deputy CM also said that Haryana had made rapid economic development in the last few years, with special contributions by MSMEs. There are about 9.7 lakh MSMEs in Haryana which are the backbone of the state’s economy. He highlighted the state government’s new schemes and initiatives for MSMEs to provide them institutional advice and facilitation, as well as to create a strong policy framework.

Chautala said the Haryana government has set up a dedicated department ‘Directorate of MSME’ to support MSMEs in various sectors, thereby facilitating access to market, technology and skilled workers.

He said the state government has also come up with targeted policies for industrial development, especially for MSMEs in the state. Chautala also said that the Haryana government is completely focusing on the cluster development approach of the Union government for the development of MSMEs.