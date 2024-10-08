Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: BJP turns the tables in Haryana, crosses majority mark

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP retain power for a historic third term or will the Congress return to power after a decade? The big question will be answered shortly as votes for the Haryana assembly elections are counted on Tuesday, October 8. The contest in Haryana is largely expected to be bi-polar one with the BJP and Congress being the main challengers. Besides, several regional and smaller parties, including Om Prakash Chautala’s INLD, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, are also in the fray.

While the exit polls have predicted a strong show by the Congress, the BJP argues they have often proved wrong. In 2019, most exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP, but the final results were different. The BJP won 40 seats and formed government with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP which won 10 seats. The Congress managed to secure 31 seats.

With the ruling BJP seeking to retain power and the Congress aiming for a strong comeback, all eyes will be on key constituencies like Garhi Sampla, Julana and Ladwa.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini is contesting from Ladwa, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INLD’s Abhay Chautala from Ellenabad, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, BJP’s Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, and Congress’ Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Below are the live updates on the Haryana assembly election results: