LDF, UDF failed to deliver development to Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that both CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF have failed to deliver development and progress to the state. He asserted that only the BJP can make “Vikasit Kerala” a reality.

Addressing party workers at a convention in Malappuram, Chandrasekhar said the Pinarayi Vijayan government has brought Kerala to a situation where there is no way to move forward without taking loans.

He said Kerala is experiencing a situation where ordinary people, including ASHA workers, farmers, and government employees, are unable to celebrate festivals or milestones, while the government continues to indulge in celebrations.

“The government, which does not have the money to pay salaries to KSRTC workers and pensioners, is celebrating the ninth anniversary in a wasteful manner,” he said.

The BJP Kerala chief stated that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing various schemes for the well-being and development of every citizen in the country. He claimed that only the BJP is capable of bringing progress and development to Kerala.

Stating that India has become a corruption-free country under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Chandrasekhar said the Congress has already demonstrated that the progress and development of common people are not its priority. Corruption and unemployment thrived during the Congress-led governments, he added.

He further alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally in the UDF, recently admitted through a petition in the Supreme Court that they represent a particular community.