Congress condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls for all-party meeting

The opposition Congress on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, demanding that the central government convene an all-party meeting.

In a social media post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said:

“The Indian National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and cowardly terror attack on tourists in Kashmir today. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of those injured.”

He further emphasized the need for collective action, stating: “This is a time for exhibiting a cohesive collective will. The Union Government should immediately call an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence. This attack cannot and must not go unanswered effectively,” he added.

According to reports, at least 28 tourists are feared killed and many others injured in the targeted terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Unofficial reports have placed the number of fatalities at 28, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact numbers of deaths and injuries. Reports also indicate that two foreign nationals were among those killed.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was “shocked beyond belief” and described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

The incident occurred during the India visit of US Vice President JD Vance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in India at the time, having departed for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia just hours before the attack.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening, where he is believed to have chaired a high-level security meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top security officials.