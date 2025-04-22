Delhi Congress meet on revamp of district, block panels under ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’

Delhi Congress on Tuesday held a key organizational meeting with newly-appointed Parliament and district presidents for the revamp of district and block committees under party’s ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’.

During the meeting, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav highlighted the need to strengthen the party at booth level and outlined a roadmap for the same. He said as part of the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign, the Delhi unit would hold protests outside the BJP office on April 25.

The Congress leader added that the Lok Sabha observers would meet party workers in each assembly constituency and assess the political strength of the party and submit a report to the party.

Commenting on the Mayoral elections, Yadav said the Congress would expose the complicity between the BJP and AAP as the latter has facilitated for an easy win for the saffron outfit by refraining from contesting the election.

Yadav concluded with an appeal to all the MCD councilors to vote for the Congress candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for a corruption free and action driven Corporation.