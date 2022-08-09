Haryana Assembly feats state’s players for CWG 2022 feat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, lauded the players of state for their excellent performance at the just concluded Commonwealth Games 2022.

Speaking on a proposal tabled by Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to felicitate the players of the state on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of Haryana Assembly, the CM said the players from Haryana have won nine of the 22 gold medals cornered by India in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Khattar said the players of the state and the country have performed brilliantly in these games.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said it is a matter of great pride that Haryana is shining bright at the Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham. Out of the total medal tally, the maximum belongs to Haryana, he added.

The minister said in view of the hard work put in by the players who come at fourth place in any competition, the state government has decided to give a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh to such athletes in these games.

“The state government is already giving cash rewards to players bagging gold, silver, and bronze and those who participate at national and international levels,” Singh said, thanking the chief minister for taking concrete steps for transforming the state into a sports hub.

The minister shared that because of the pro-player friendly policies, the state players are bringing laurels not only to the State but also to the country. The Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Leader of Opposition Hooda and all legislators applauded the players for bringing laurels to the State and the Country.