A close aide of senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and former chief minister, Harish Rawat, has switched his loyalties ahead of the approaching state assembly election. Ranjeet Rawat, who was industrial advisor to Harish Rawat during the Congress government, has launched attack on the former CM and asked him to take rest.

Harish Rawat had to face huge embarrassment when his personal secretary Md Shahid allegedly featured in a sting operation. He was asking for money in the video to provide liquor license and a businessman was constantly asking him,”Have you spoken with Ranjeet?”

With elections approaching near, Ranjeet Rawat has switched loyalties. On the demand of Harish Rawat to declare CM’s face of party for Uttarakhand polls, Ranjeet Rawat mocked, “In 2014 we painted every wall in the state with slogan ‘Everyone’s choice Harish Rawat.’ Nature has made us in such a way that with time we lose out mental and physical balance. Harish Rawat needs rest. His comments are demoralizing the party workers.”

The attack by Ranjeet Rawat has turned the situation of Harish Rawat uncomfortable. The anti Harish Rawat camp is enjoying the situation. Harish Rawat is constantly demanding declaring face of Congress for the forthcoming state assembly polls. The face war has created rift in Uttarakhand Congress.

Harish Rawat is struggling to get support from a major chunk of state Congress leaders. Har Da faces major roadblock to get him emerge as unanimous choice for Congress CM’s face. Harish has intensified his political activities and is touring various parts of the hill state these days.

But, rebel camp is constantly blaming Harish Rawat for the dismal performance of Congress in 2017 state assembly election. The ex- Chief Minister is facing tough situation in Uttarakhand in the present times.