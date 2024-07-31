Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde sworn in as Rajasthan Governor

Mr Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde was on Wednesday sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan at a special ceremony organised at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava administered the oath of office to the new Governor at 4 pm.

He is the 45th governor of Rajasthan since March 30, 1949.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended among others by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Divya Kumari & Prem Chand Bairwa, Speaker Vasudev Devnani, other cabinet ministers, and local BJP leaders.

Bagde replaced Kalraj Mishra, whose tenure ended on July 21. The new governor of the state, a veteran BJP leader, was previously Maharashtra speaker.

Earlier in the day, Bagde offered prayers at the Govind Devji temple in the walled city where he was accompanied by Deputy CM Diya Kumari and senior BJP leaders.