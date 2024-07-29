New Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde to take oath on Wednesday

Newly-appointed Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde will take oath on Wednesday, 31 July, at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will administer the oath to him.

The secretary to the Governor, Gaurav Goyal, said the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 4 pm.

Bagde has replaced Kalraj Mishra whose tenure ended on July 21. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed the former Maharashtra speaker and veteran BJP leader as the new governor of Rajasthan.

