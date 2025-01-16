General V K Singh (retd) sworn in as 25th Governor of Mizoram

Former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh took oath as the 25th Governor of Mizoram in a ceremony held at the circular lawn of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, Members of Parliament, and other special invitees.

Notably, former Mizoram chief ministers Zoramthanga and Lal Thanhawla were also in attendance.

General V K Singh, born on May 10, 1951, served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

Post-retirement, he entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. He has represented the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, Singh held key positions, including Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation. In Modi’s second term, he also served as Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation.

Before arriving in Aizawl, Singh visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings from Maa Kamakhya, according to an official statement.