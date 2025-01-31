Rajasthan Governor assures Oppn of safeguarding interests of tribals

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Friday assured the opposition benches in the state assembly of personally ensuring measures to safeguard the interests of tribals and fulfilment of their needs.

Delivering his inaugural address at the beginning of the budget session of the state assembly on Friday, the Governor said, “It’s my responsibility to safeguard the interests of tribal people and fulfil their needs, and I am paying full attention to their needs, including the discharge of adequate water supply in their areas.

Amidst the Governor’s speech, the members in the opposition benches expressed their dismay and dissatisfaction over the state of water supply in tribal villages and settlements.

Bagade also expressed his happiness over the speedy work on the PKC-ERCP project that has now been rechristened “Ramjal Setu”. He said that this mega project was conceptualised by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led regime (2013 -2018) and shaped up in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress’s term (2018-2023) and was now being expedited under the current Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government.

“I am happy to observe that the works on the Navnera Dam in Kota district have been completed, which can be viewed as a significant achievement under this dream project that will cater to the needs of 17-18 districts and 40 per cent of the state’s population for at least 30 years.

Among other vital issues, Bagade praised Chief Minister Sharma for according higher priority to women’s security and empowerment-related matters. He made special mention of the increase in the grant for prospective mothers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500.

The honorarium for Anganbadi workers has also been raised by 10 per cent, the Governor said.

Earlier, on Friday morning, before the Governor’s speech, Balmukandacharya (BJP) and Amin Kagdi (Congress) exchanged barbs over the issue of Surya Namaskar, with the former making gestures similar to performing the “yoga sequences”.

The budget session of the state assembly began at 11 am on Friday. Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Sharma, and senior officials accorded a ceremonial welcome to Governor Bagade upon his arrival at the fore lawns of the Assembly complex.