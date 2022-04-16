Harbhajan vows to donate Rajya Sabha salary towards welfare of farmers’ daughter

Cricketer-turned-politician, Harbhajan Singh announced that he will donate his Rajya Sabha salary to the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Singh, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, said that he has joined the House for the nation’s betterment. He tweeted, “As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I’ve joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can.”

Recently, the former cricketer was elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha. He had said that he will promote sports as he has been entrusted a responsibility that he will fulfil sincerely.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party had decimated the Congress Party in the Punjab Assembly election and bagged five Rajya Sabha seats in Rajya Sabha in March this year.