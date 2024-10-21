Gupta demands vigilance probe into Kejriwal’s house renovation

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Monday demanded a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe into the amount spent on the renovation of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Gupta claimed that the AAP supremo spent Rs 15 crore on the renovation of the bathroom, Rs 5.3 crore on installing curtains, Rs 70 lakh on automatic windows and Rs 64 lakh on installing televisions.

“Kejriwal calls himself an honest and common man, but no common man spends such a huge amount on renovating a house,” he added.

The BJP leader said before making such huge expenditures, approval is sought from relevant departments, and only after final approval from the finance department, a tender is issued.

“There is a tender committee to oversee such a process, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should make the members of this committee and the minutes of the meeting available in public domain,” he demanded.

Recalling an earlier statement of Kejriwal where he had questioned then chief minister Sheila Dikshit of using 10 air conditioners in her house, Gupta alleged, “Kejriwal had raised objections to Dikshit’s air-conditioned secretariat but he himself spent Rs 87 crore in decorating his office.”

“He roams flaunting a badge of honesty while looting crores of public money for his personal luxury,” the BJP leader added.