West Bengal train accident: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Darjeeling

In the wake of the tragic train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the spot to take stock of the situation.

“Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is leaving for Darjeeling to visit the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site,” a news agency reported.

At least five people were killed and around 25 others injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri.

The incident took place on Monday morning when Kanchanjunga Express was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district. Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police, who was at the spot confirmed five casualties. “Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express,” said Roy.

Visuals showed the wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after the incident.

According to initial reports, at least three bogies of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed after being hit by the goods train. As per the reports, the goods train allegedly overshot the signal, which led to the accident.

In a social media post after the accident, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said that the rescue operation was going on at a war-footing and teams of NDRF and SDRF were present at the spot.

“Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site,” Vaishnaw said.