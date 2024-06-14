Gujarat HC halts the release of Junaid Khan’s ‘Maharaj’

Amir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, was all set to make his debut with ‘Maharaj,’ slated to release on June 14 on Netflix. However, the film has hit a boulder with a stay order announced by the Gujarat High Court on June 13. According to a LiveLaw report, the Gujarat High Court’s decision was in response to a petition filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of the Pushtimarg sect. The plea contended that the film could potentially cause public unrest and provoke violence against their communities and the Hindu religion.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Sangeeta Vishen passed the order against the film and issued notices to the Centre, Netflix, and Yash Raj Films. The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing on June 18. Netflix and YRF haven’t officially commented on the controversy surrounding ‘Maharaj.’ Instead, they issued a joint press note to news outlets, saying, “We kindly request you to HOLD on publishing your reviews for the film Maharaj online, in print, or on any social media platforms, given the ongoing proceedings… Thank you for your support and patience. Sincerely, Team Netflix and YRF.”

The poster of the film features Jaideep Alhawat with a tilak on his forehead and a tuft. His character is pitted against a sharp-looking man sporting a mustache, played by Junaid in ‘Maharaj’. The controversy finds roots in the film’s central plot, the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

In a press release issued by Netflix last month, the streaming giant revealed that “Maharaj” follows the life of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. “It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time.”

The petitioners pointed out that the British-era court, which had decided the libel case, “castigates the Hindu religion and makes seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as the devotional songs and hymns.” Further, they claimed that the makers of the film planned to release the film secretly without any trailer or promotional events to avoid access to the storyline. The film soon came to the attention of social media users, and now the hashtag #boycottNetflix is trending on platforms like X. A section of users is also calling for a ban on the film’s release.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has issued a stay order on the June 14 release of Annu Kapoor’s movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ after scrutinizing allegations that the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. Previously, Nayanthara’s “Annapoorani” also attracted controversy for hurting religious sentiments when it became available on Netflix after its theatrical run; the film was subsequently taken down from the streaming platform.