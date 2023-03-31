Gujarat HC says PMO need not furnish PM Modi’s degree certificate, imposes costs on CM Kejriwal

Gujarat High Court on Friday set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) need not furnish degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi’s graduation and post-graduation degrees. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister’s degree.