# India

Gujarat: Chemical bottles explode inside house in Rajkot, fire tenders on spot

ANI | New Delhi | September 14, 2023 7:39 am

Visuals from the spot

An explosion occurred inside a house in the Shastri Nagar area of Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, some chemical bottles exploded inside the house and resulted in a fire.
According to the fire department officials, fire tenders are present at the spot and the dousing operations are underway.

The time of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts