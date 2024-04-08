Three killed in explosion followed by fire in Paris apartment building

Three people were killed in an explosion followed by a blaze in an eight-storey building in Paris on Sunday evening, Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, reported. The origin of the blast, however, remains unknown as of now.

The building is located in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and according to initial information, an explosion whose origin remains to be determined was heard before a fire broke out on the 7th floor of a building on Rue de Charonne.

“The neighbors do not understand what could have triggered this explosion, because there is no gas in the building,” Luc Lebon, deputy mayor of the 11th arrondissement, told Le Parisien.

Nevertheless, despite the building’s residents’ denials, the authorities have not ruled out the gas trail.

An investigation into the incident has been opened for “destruction by fire or dangerous means” and “involuntary homicide”, and detectives from the capital’s 2nd judicial police district were assigned to look into the cause of the explosion, according to the public prosecutor, reported Le Parisien.

Following the blast, the occupants of the neighbouring buildings were also evacuated. They later, returned to their homes.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, this is the third time in just a few years, that an explosion inside a structure has struck the capital, killing multiple people.

According to Le Parisien, on January 12, 2019, an explosion hit Rue de Trevise , in which four people died.

Whereas, last year, on June 21, 2023, 277 rue Saint-Jacques was blown up, as a result of which three people lost their lives.