Gujarat: Amit Shah interacts with ‘Anganwadi’ children in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday interacted with the children of ‘Anganwadi’ centres in his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “Today I went to a gaming zone with the children of Anganwadi centres of my Lok Sabha constituency. Here, the children enjoyed playing their favourite games. As an MP, it is my endeavour to ensure that the children of Anganwadi centres in my Lok Sabha constituency get all the possible facilities and happiness that children from affluent families get”.

“For this, continuous efforts are being made to provide them with good education, and nutritious food along with distribution of toys among them and to entertain them by taking them to gaming zones. I am extremely overwhelmed to see the happiness and enthusiasm of the children”, he added.

It is worth mentioning that the Union Home Minister arrived in Gujarat on Friday on his three-day-long visit.

Meanwhile, Shah on Saturday joined the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to witness the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan and cheered the Indian team as it scored a magnificent victory.

He also congratulated the team India via ‘X’.

“Tiranga flying high! A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023”, Shah wrote in an ‘X’ post.