Grand Dev Diwali celebrations in Varanasi set for November 15

The world-famous Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, along the banks of the Ganga River. To make this year’s Dev Diwali extraordinary, a spectacular fireworks display is planned at Kashi Vishwanath Dham near Ganga Dwar, alongside a laser show at Chetsingh Ghat.

Deputy Director of Tourism RK Rawat stated on Wednesday that a technical team from abroad will visit the fireworks site across the Ganga this week to finalize the area and set up. Following this, a trial run will be conducted.

“There will be a laser light show at Chetsingh Ghat, showcasing the mythological and religious significance of Kashi, along with its cultural contributions to the world,” he said.

The Deputy Director added that this year’s fireworks display, which will last about 15 minutes, will be environmentally friendly. A unique feature will be the rhythmic fireworks set to Shiva-themed tabla beats, which will be the main attraction.

According to the Tourism Department, public buildings and intersections will be adorned with decorative lights, and spiral lights will wrap around all the poles installed at the ghats.

Besides the ghats, Dev Diwali celebrations will extend to the ponds across the city and nearby villages, with preparations well underway by organizing committees. This year, three lakh lamps made from cow dung will be lit.

Officials noted that diyas and wicks will be distributed a day before Dev Diwali on November 15. The Tourism Department has met with Dev Diwali committees to plan the distribution of lamps, wicks, and oil. The department aims to light up ten lakh lamps this year.