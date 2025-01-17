Goyal encourages first-time vehicle buyers to choose EVs

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, at the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, emphasized the importance of encouraging first-time vehicle buyers in India to choose electric vehicles (EVs) over fossil fuel-based cars.

He noted that this transition could have a transformative impact on the country’s mobility ecosystem, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

“India has a big advantage. In developed countries, people have had to switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric cars. The first-time buyers in India who buy their cars for the first time, if we attract them directly to electric mobility, if we give them good cars, good two-wheelers, then I believe that there will be a big change in the entire ecosystem,” he said.

In his speech, the minister highlighted India’s unique position in the global mobility landscape. Unlike developed nations, where vehicle owners are transitioning from petrol and diesel cars to EVs, India has the opportunity to guide new buyers directly towards electric mobility.

“If we provide good quality cars and two-wheelers to first-time buyers, it will bring a major change in the ecosystem, reduce pollution, and save foreign currency,” he added.