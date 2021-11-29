Govt. to review decision on resumption of intl. flights

The government on Sunday announced that the decision on the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers’ service from 15 December will be reviewed as per the evolving global scenario in light of a new Covid variant.

”Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers’ service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario,” a spokesperson for the Union Home Ministry tweeted.

The tweet came after Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired an urgent meeting this morning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a high-level review meeting on the new Covid variant of concern ‘Omicron’.

The government will also review the standard operating procedure on testing and surveillance of the incoming international passengers, especially those travelling from countries listed in the ‘at risk’ category.

The overall global situation was reviewed comprehensively in the meeting and various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed. Genomic surveillance for variants will be further strengthened and intensified.

Besides, the airport health officials and port health officials will be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports and ports.

The meeting saw the participation of experts like NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul, Principal Scientific Adviser Vijay Raghavan and senior officials from Health, Civil Aviation and other ministries.