Beware of Omicron, warns government

In view of the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying the new Covid variant– Omicron — detected in southern Africa as the ‘Variant of Concern’, the scientists and health experts in India have said that new waves of infection are anticipated and unless we act quickly and efficiently, the country will possibly see repeat waves.

On Technical Advisory Group recommendation, the variant has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a communication to all states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has informed the government that “multiple cases of Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Hong Kong (1 case)”.

“This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel,” Bhushan said.

“lt is therefore imperative that all international travellers travelling from and transiting through these countries, (they are part of the “at-risk” Country Category of international travellers coming to India) are subjected to rigorous screening and testing”, the communication said.

“The contacts of these international travellers must also be closely tracked and tested as per MoHFW guidelines.”