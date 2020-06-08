The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated to stick a strip of green colour of 1 cm width on top of the existing sticker carrying details of registration for BS-VI vehicles of all fuel types.

Vehicles of any fuel type i.e. for petrol or CNG which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour have to carry such strip, the ministry said.

These stickers will now have a green strip of 1 cm on top for BS-VI, as mandated.

The BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated w.e.f. 1st April, 2020, provide for stricter and cleaner emission norms and are at par with the emission standards being followed across the world, it said.

It further added that such distinct identification of vehicles for such emissions standard as is also being followed in other countries had been requested to the Government and brought-forth by the Government.