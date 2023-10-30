From Nov 1, only CNG, EV, BS-VI diesel buses to enter Delhi from NCR

In a bid to control the rising air pollution in the national capital, diesel buses (BS-III and BS-IV) coming in from the NCR states will be banned to enter Delhi from Wednesday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Sunday about the restriction which will be enforced strictly by the Transport Department of Delhi government from November 1, against the entry of such diesel powered buses coming from the adjoining states.

He further informed that drivers coming from the NCR states were also made aware that only EV, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses will be

allowed to enter Delhi from November 1.

Accordingly, there will be a strict checking campaign at all the entry points of the city, to make sure only BS-VI, CNG and electric buses enter Delhi from November 1, he had said, while taking stock of buses coming to Delhi from other states at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmiri Gate here on Sunday.

As per a direction issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), ‘A11 State Govt. bus services between any city/town in the State of Haryana and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f 01.11.2023.’

‘All bus services between any NCR city/ town in the State of Rajasthan and Delhi as also to any other city/town in NCR, shall be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses w.e.f 01.11.2023.’

‘All bus services between any NCR city / town in the State of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi sha1l be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI Diesel buses w.e.f 01.11.2023,’ a CAQM direction stated earlier.

Delhi’s air quality reeled under the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with average Air Quality Index(AQI) rising to 347. The air quality data was based on readings from 38 out of 40 monitoring stations across the city, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Environment Minister had further said that Centre must implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in the adjoining areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, that fall under the NCR.

In Delhi, all the buses operate on CNG, while more than 800 electric buses are also on road in the national capital, the minister had said, however, it was because of BS III and BS IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution was also rising in Delhi, Rai added.