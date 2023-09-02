Govt job, Rs 10 Lakh for Rajasthan woman ‘paraded naked’: CM Gehlot after meeting victim

The woman in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh who was paraded naked by her husband over affair suspicion will be given a government job, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Saturday. The Rajasthan chief minister had gone to Pratapgarh to meet the victim. CM Gehlot assured her of safety and also offered Rs 10 lakh in fixed deposits. According to sources, it was Rahul Gandhi who had asked him to meet the victim and her family.

“In this case, an SIT has been formed. 11 people have been arrested… I spoke to the victim’s family and assured them that justice would prevail… I offered her a government job… And we will make a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs,” the chief minister said after meeting the victim and her family.

Terming the incident an “inhuman act”, the chief minister saluted the courage of the victim and assured them of justice at the earliest. The CM has already ordered fast-track trial in the case.

“This daughter of Rajasthan is very brave and she faced these painful moments with great courage.

This is a very poor tribal family whose condition made me sad. Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and government job to the victim has been announced with a view to ensure their social and economic security,” he said.

BJP’s no holds barred attack

With assembly elections just a couple of months away, the BJP launched a no holds barred against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the Pratapgarh incident. From its national president JP Nadda to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and state leaders, the saffron party launched an all out attack and accused the state government of completely ignoring the issue of women’s safety.

Nadda, who is in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district to attend his party’s “Parivartan Sankalp Yatra” said that

Pratapgarh incident has put entire humanity to shame and accused the Gehlot government of being a mute spectator on crime against women.

“I got to hear about the incident in Pratapgarh yesterday. How humanity has been put to shame. Every day women are being insulted in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot’s government remains a mute spectator,” he said.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also asked the Chief Minister why such incidents are taking place in the state. “Why can’t your government hear the screams of daughters of Rajasthan,” she asked CM Gehlot.

Husband among seven arrested, four others detained

A tribal woman was paraded naked by her husband and in-laws for allegedly having an affair with another man in Dhariwad village of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district. The husband and her family were angry after the victim started living with another man. The incident had taken place on Thursday but came to light today after its video went viral.

In the purported video of the incident, also shared by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the accused can be seen stripping the victim. She was later paraded naked through the village for around one km. The police have arrested 7 people, including main accused husband, and detained four others.