Govt. has focused on holistic approach to improve health sector: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government has focused on a holistic approach for improving the country’s health sector during its eight years in office.

Along with the modernisation of treatment facilities, efforts have been made to improve nutrition and a clean lifestyle, he said

"We aim to protect the poor and middle class from disease and, in case of a disease, we aim to minimise the expenses" the PM while inaugurating the A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari.

Modi observed that modernisation and accessibility to healthcare facilities were critical to empowerment and the ease of life for the poor. “We aim to protect the poor and middle class from disease and, in case of disease, we aim to minimise the expenses,” he said.

He also talked about improvement in the health and nutrition parameters of women and children and referred to the Chiranjivi Yojna for institutional delivery, which has benefitted 14 lakh mothers.

He saluted the service spirit of the people of Gujarat. “For the people of Gujarat, health and service are the goals of life. We have the inspiration of great men like Bapu who made service the strength of the country. This spirit of Gujarat is still full of energy. Here even the most successful person is associated with some service work. Gujarat’s service of spirit will increase in tandem with the increase in its capability,” the PM added.