Govt committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government was committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha, and investment was being promoted through Utkarsh Utkal.

Addressing ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ celebrations here, he said as soon as the new BJP government was formed in Odisha, an investment of Rs 45,000 crore was approved within the first 100 days.

Modi said now Odisha has its own vision as well as a roadmap under the ruling dispensation, which would promote investment and create new employment opportunities. He congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi and his team for their efforts.

He stated that by utilising the potential of Odisha in the right direction, the state can be taken to new heights of development.

Emphasising that Odisha can benefit from its strategic location, Modi said that access to domestic and international markets was easy from there.

Remarking that Odisha is the land of women power, the PM said that Odisha will progress only when the women of the state progress.

Modi also touched upon the able leadership Odisha has given to the country from the past till now.

“Draupadi Murmu ji, hailing from a tribal community, is the President of India. It is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he said.

He said it is due to her inspiration, schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees for tribal welfare were implemented across the country and these schemes are benefiting the tribal society not only of Odisha but of the entire nation.

Noting the rising trend of people forgetting their mother tongue and culture across the globe, Modi said he was pleased that the Oriya community, wherever it lives, has always been very enthusiastic about its culture, its language and its festivals.

The PM further said Odisha is a new hope for students across the country and there are many national and international institutes, which inspired the state to take the lead in the education sector.