Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government and Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns remarks of BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Nathuram Godse.

Replying to comments made by veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj at the Economic Times award function in Mumbai, Mr Shah said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already condemned her remarks and the party has taken action against her.

“Neither the government, nor the BJP supports such remarks. We strongly condemn it,” he said.

Mr Bajaj said there is an atmosphere of fear, and people are afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism.

Pragya Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja’s narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP barred Thakur from attending its parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing session and removed her from the consultative committee on defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that he would never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a true patri