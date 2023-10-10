Govt bats for training senior officials to handle cyber threats

The government on Tuesday conducted National Cyber Security Exercise 2023 ‘Bharat NCX’ to train senior management and technical personnel as well as public and private sectors on contemporary cyber threats and handling different cyber incidents.

The 12-day programme is being conducted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in partnership with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood inaugurated the event in the presence of Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna and National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen M U Nair.

The participants will be trained on various key cyber security areas such as Intrusion Detection Techniques, Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Vulnerability Handling and Penetration Testing, Network Protocols and Data Flows and Digital Forensics.

Bharat NCX India will help strategic leaders to improve their understanding of cyber threats, assess readiness, and develop skills for cyber crisis management and cooperation. This will also help develop and test cyber-security skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making, a statement said.

Sood underscored the paramount importance of upskilling the cyber workforce, and inspiring attendees to evolve into a formidable army of cyber warriors.

He laid out the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) protection, hardware security needs and Post Quantum Cryptography in his speech, while talking about the need to become “Quantum Safe.”

Lt Gen Nair provided a strategic overview of India’s cyber domain. His insights spelt out the evolving landscape of cyber threats, emphasizing the pivotal role of collective vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s digital assets.

Bharat NCX 2023 will showcase an exclusive exhibition spotlighting innovation and resilience of Indian cyber security startups and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).