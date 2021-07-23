It is the responsibility of States/Union Territories (UTs) and local bodies to ensure required treatment of sewage and industrial effluent, before discharge into recipient water bodies, including rivers, for prevention & control of pollution therein.

This Ministry has been supplementing the efforts of the States/UTs by providing financial and technical assistance in the abatement of pollution in identified stretches of rivers (river Ganga and its tributaries), through the Namami Gange Programme.

Presently, the Government of India, under Namami Gange Programme, has sanctioned 24 projects costing Rs.4355 crore for abatement of pollution in river Yamuna, a major tributary of river Ganga for the creation of sewage treatment capacity of 1862 MLD and other associated sewage infrastructure.

These projects are in Himachal Pradesh (01 project), Haryana (02 projects), Delhi (13 projects) and Uttar Pradesh (8 projects). Five projects have been completed so far (two projects in Haryana, two projects in Delhi and one project in Uttar Pradesh).

The cleaning of rivers is a continuous process and this Ministry is supplementing the efforts of the States for checking the rising level of pollution of river Yamuna, a tributary of river Ganga, by providing financial assistance to States. The aforementioned projects are in different stages of planning/construction/tendering. Close monitoring is being done to ensure timely completion.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.