Government proposes stringent safety laws for children pillion rider

The government proposed to toughen safety norms for child pillion passenger on a two wheeler to ensure further safety for children below four years of age.

Government has also proposed that two wheelers, which is carrying children upto age of four years as a pillion, should be less than 40 kilometer per hour.

In a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road and Transport here on Tuesday, the Government proposed that for children below four years of age, ‘safety harness’ would be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

Government proposed that the driver of the two wheeler should ensure that the child pillion passenger aged between 09 months and 4 years must wear own crash helmet, which fits his/her head or wear bicycle helmet complying with ASTM norms till the Bureau of Indian Standards specifies its norms, said a senior officer of the Road Transport Ministry.

The draft notification has been issued here in the recently amended Motor Vehicle Act where second provision in the section says that, “The Central Government may by rules provide for the measures for the safety of children below four years of age riding or being carried on a motorcycle,” the Ministry said.

