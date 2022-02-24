Government introduces Enterprise Resource Planning system in Coal India to ensure transparency

In order to increase productivity and profitability in the Coal Sector, the Government introduced ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system in Coal India (CIL) to ensure transparency and reduce corruption, said the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi here on Thursday.

The ERP is a great tool of IT (Information Technology) intervention that would help CIL to improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost effectiveness, the Minister said while inaugurating the ERP system for Coal India Ltd.

With the introduction of latest IT enabled technologies, the Coal production would also increase. He further pointed out the ERP System would ensure transparency in the coal production, transportation and its sale hence considerably reduce corruption.

Government has already auctioned 42 coal blocks under commercial auctioning of coal mines. And said with the auction of new blocks and concerted efforts of the CIL, India would be able to meet coal production targets set for this and next fiscal years.

He said that the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector. The ERP will establish best business practices, standardize and unify business processes across CIL and its subsidiaries. Implementation of ERP across Coal India would also give boost to government endeavors towards Digital and New India, he added.