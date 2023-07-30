“Got guidance and blessings”: PM Modi meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday.

After meeting the former Union Human Resources & Development Minister, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Got guidance and blessings from respected Murli Manohar Joshi ji today. Every worker like me always gets a new energy after meeting him.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an educational convention titled the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday, which coincided with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

The Prime Minister along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan for the inauguration ceremony of the convention. Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed.

While addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that National Education Policy was going to give a new direction to 21st Century India and we are becoming part of a moment that is laying the foundation for building the future of our country.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the significance of education and said it has the power to change the fate of the nation.

PM Modi said, “It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward. You are the representative of this. It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.”