The Google Doodle today celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of Urdu poet, Kaifi Azmi.

Popular for having brought Urdu literature to Bollywood, he along with writers like Sahir Ludhianvi, Jan Nisar Akhtar, Majrooh Sultanpuri, changed the tenor and vocabulary of the Hindi film music, creating lyrics of a kind that still feature among the best music that the industry has ever produced.

Azmi’s contribution to ghazal writing and poetry is also significant, though he is most remembered for his work in films.

Some of the most critically appreciated films of Indian cinema saw Azmi’s contribution.

Here are some interesting facts about the legend’s career in films;

He composed the dialogues of Chetan Anand’s Heer Raanjha. And, the attraction was that the entire dialogue body was written in verse; a one of a kind experiment in Hindi film writing.

Azmi worked with filmmakers who are credited to have brought about a massive social, political and cultural change in the ethos of Indian cinema. He wrote for cult films like Gawam Hawa, Mathan, Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat among others.

He is credited to have written some of the most iconic songs like “Waqt ne Kiya Kya HaseeN Sitam Tum Rahe Na Tum Hum Rahe Na Hum”, “Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan O Tan Saathiyo”, “Chalte Chate Yun Hi Koi Mil Gaya Tha”, and “Zara si Aahat Hoti Hai” among others.

In 1995, Azmi also acted in Saeed Mirza’s Naseem in which he played the role of an old man. The film was centred on the destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.