Imroz, famed partner of Amrita Pritam, passes away at 97

Renowned artist and poet Imroz, the long-time companion of legendary Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam, bid farewell to the mortal realm at the age of 97. The world of Punjabi literature mourns the passing of this artistic luminary, who breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on December 22, 2023.

Imroz, originally named Inderjeet and born on January 26, 1926, in Chak number 36 in undivided Punjab, was more than a mere artist; he was an integral part of Amrita Pritam’s life and creative journey. Their timeless love story reached its poignant conclusion on Friday, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the boundaries of physical existence.

Despite Amrita Pritam’s departure in 2005, Imroz remained devoted to her memory until his final moments. Friends and relatives attested to the fact that he never allowed her to fade into the past, vehemently asserting, “Amrita hai, yahin hai” (Amrita exists, right here). Imroz’s recent health struggles led to his hospitalization, where he faced the challenges of age-related issues, relying on sustenance through a feeding tube.

Advertisement

Amiya Kunwar, a close friend and poetess, confirmed Imroz’s passing, emphasizing that though he may have left the physical realm, he has now reunited with Amrita in the heavens. Their love story, far from dissipating, is anticipated to become even more beautiful in the collective memory of the world.

Imroz’s artistic journey intertwined with Amrita’s when he joined her in 1966 to work as an artist and illustrator for her magazine ‘Naagmani.’ His dedication to their shared creative endeavors was evident by his name change from Inderjeet to Imroz. The artist turned poet began composing verses when Amrita’s health deteriorated, and his poetic expressions persisted even after her demise. Imroz authored four poetry books, including the award-winning ‘Jashan Jaari Hai,’ ‘Manchaaha Hi Rishta,’ and ‘Rang Tere Mere,’ all adorned with verses dedicated to Amrita.

In a poignant nazm titled ‘Amrita,’ Imroz encapsulated the enduring essence of their bond, musing, “Kabhi kabhi khoobsurat khyaal, khoobsurat badan bhi akhtiyaar kar lete hain” (Sometimes, beautiful thoughts also take the form of beautiful bodies). As Imroz takes leave of this world, he leaves behind a profound artistic legacy and a love story that defies the limitations of time and mortality.