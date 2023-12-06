Gogamedi murder: Protests erupt in Rajasthan, protesters say won’t allow ‘swearing-in of new CM’

The chilling murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has angered the Rajput community in Rajasthan. Several Rajput outfits, including Gogamedi’s Karni Sena, have called a Rajasthan Bandh today in protest against his broad daylight murder inside his residence in Jaipur. The protesters have also threatened not to allow the administration of oath to the new chief minister in Rajasthan if Gogamedi’s killers are not arrested.

Gogamedi, one of the prominent youth leaders of the Rajput community in Rajasthan, was shot dead inside his residence in Jaipur’s Shyam Nagar on Tuesday. Three assailants had come to his residence seeking a meeting with him and after speaking to him for about ten minutes, two of them pulled out guns and fired multiple shots at Gogamedi. One of the attackers who remained guard outside was also killed in the crossfire, the police said.

Two of Gogamedi’s associates were also injured in the attack. They were rushed to Metro Mass Hospital in Mansarovar where doctors declared Gogamedia dead. His associates are undergoing treatment in the hospital where one of them is said to be in critical condition.

Following the attack, Rohit Godara, a notorious gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder in a purported Facebook post. The police are yet to confirm the gang’s claim.

The murder sparked massive protests in Jaipur and other Rajput-majority areas across Rajasthan. Supporters and wellwishers of Gogamedi gathered outside the Metro hospital and staged a Dharna. BJP leader and former LoP Rajendra Rathore, a Rajput community leader, went to the dharna site and assured them of bringing the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

Besides the state capital Jaipur, protests also erupted in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhadra, and several other districts and towns of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra has said that one of the killed attackers has been identified and efforts are on to nab the remaining two assailants. He assured their arrest as soon as possible and appealed to the Rajput community members to maintain peace.

Gogamedi came to the limelight after his outfit organised protests against the release of the Bollywood movie ‘Padmaavat’ for allegedly distorting historical facts about the Rajput community. He formed the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena following a split from Lokednra Singh Kalvi’s Rajput Karni Sena.