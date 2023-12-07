Karni Sena chief Gogamedi killing: Punjab Police had warned Rajasthan Police on Feb 14

Punjab Police had sent an alert to the Rajasthan Police regarding a looming threat to Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s life posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The alert had been sent about nine months ago in February this year.

Tragically, Gogamedi was fatally attacked in Jaipur on Tuesday. The responsibility for this heinous act was claimed by Rohit Godara, associated with the Bishnoi gang, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

In a letter dated February 14, the office of the Special DGP (Internal Security) in Punjab communicated with the ADGP of the Special Task Force (STF) within the Rajasthan Police, highlighting a planned assassination targeting the Karni Sena leader.

The letter revealed alarming information: “As per the intelligence, notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Bishnoi gang, presently incarcerated in Central Jail, Bathinda, has orchestrated a scheme to eliminate Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the president of the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. This sinister plan aims to instigate religiously motivated unrest within Rajasthan.”

Additionally, the communication mentioned that Nehra might have arranged for an AK-47 to carry out the assassination through his contacts outside the prison.

The tragic incident unfolded at Gogamedi’s residence, where Rajasthan Police identified Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji as the two perpetrators.

Rohit Godara, involved in 32 cases of murder and extortion, is among the individuals sought by law enforcement in connection to this crime.

Notably, now the Rajasthan Police have sought details from their Mahendragarh, Haryana counterparts about Nitin Fouji, another prime accused in the murder of Gogamedi. Nitin hails from Dongra Jat village of Mahendragarh and is involved in an incident where a group of armed individuals fired upon police officers near Khudana village during the night of November 9.