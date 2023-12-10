Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Killers of Karni Sena leader arrested from Chandigarh

Delhi Police Crime Branch, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, has arrested two main accused in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi from Chandigarh, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji. Both have been being brought to Jaipur, ADG-Crime told SNS when contacted.

Earlier on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi’s murder.

Advertisement

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore inside his residence in Jaipur’s Shyam Nagar. The chilling murder was caught on CCTV camera installed at Gogamedi’s residence.

The murder triggered massive protests in Jaipur and several other areas across Rajasthan. The protesters demanded swift action and threatened to disrupt the oath-taking ceremony of new chief minister if the killers are not arrested.

According to Jaipur police commissioner, Ramveer had helped Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore to flee the spot after Gogamedi’s murder and arranged for their stay.

The police further said that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired at Mahendragarh police and fled. Following the incident, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19.

One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi’s residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi’s security guards was also injured in the crossfire.