GOC 15 Corps Lt. General Aujla calls on J&K LG

The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various important issues relating to the security management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held pertaining to the prevailing scenario in J&K, besides security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor emphasized regular security review of all protected premises and vital installations to meet the challenges.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Army’s sustained support to the civil administration & police and its contribution towards the well-being and security of the people of J&K.