‘Go to our temple and apologise or…’: Salman Khan receives fresh death threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to the Mumbai Police, the message warned that Khan has two options to stay alive — either visit the Bishnoi temple in Rajasthan to apologize for the blackbuck poaching case he was allegedly involved in, or pay Rs 5 crore.

The threat, sent via WhatsApp to the Mumbai Police traffic control room, was issued in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

The message reportedly stated, “… he (Salman Khan) should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore… If he doesn’t do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active.”

Advertisement

Mumbai Police confirmed that the threat was received on Monday and have launched an investigation to trace the sender. A case has been registered at Worli Police Station, and the phone number from which the threat originated, is now under surveillance.

This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week. Previously, an unidentified individual demanded Rs 2 crore in ransom, threatening to end Khan’s life if he failed to pay up.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi has long held a grudge against Khan, repeatedly warning the actor to seek forgiveness at the Bishnoi temple in Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in the black buck poaching case or face lethal consequences.