Member of Lawrence Bishnoi -Rohit Godara gang arrested in Dubai by Raj police

The anti gangster task force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan police on Friday brought back Aditya Jain alias Tony — a key operative of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi – Rohit Godara gang — from Dubai to India.

A team of AGTF officers was keeping a tab on the notorious criminal, and caught him on Thursday with the help of Interpol and succeeded in securing his deportation from Dubai.

The gangster is wanted by the police in a number of criminal cases. He is booked in several cases of extortion and one case of firing. He had been supervising and coordinating activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi – Rohit Godara gang in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Tony was operating in the disguise of Rohit & Company and his tasks were to choose targets (for extortion) and make available SIMs with foreign phone numbers. He was wanted by the AGTF for long.

The initial tip off on Tony — his whereabouts, his indulgence and role in the gang’s activities and links–, was provided by four members of the gang who were arrested by the Sanjay Circle police station here sometime back, the spokesman said. That helped the AGTF to get the break-through.

Tony’s arrest, perhaps, is the first instance of getting deportation for a gangster from Dubai, a notable success for the AGTF, the spokesman said.