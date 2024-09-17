Global summit advocating MSMEs’ contribution to green growth held in Delhi

A global summit focused on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) role to sustainable growth and addressing global climate challenges was held in the national capital.

”Global Summit on Sustainability MSMEs – Small Businesses, Big Impact”, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), was attended by key industry leaders and policymakers, featuring stalls showcasing sustainable solutions, reinforcing MSMEs’ critical role in driving green growth.

During the summit, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, GoI Ministry of Power, spoke on MSMEs’ contribution to 50 per cent of India’s exports and employment for 11-12 crore people.

Advertisement

He said six out of nine climate boundaries have been breached, and emphasised the need for urgent action.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, dwelt on the entrepreneurial prowess of Indian startups, proposing the creation of sustainability parks similar to Taiwan’s plastic eco parks and PHDCCI’s role in leading this green initiatives for MSMEs.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Diddi, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, in his address, linked climate change to recent environmental crises and discussed India’s evolving carbon market, including the Compliance and Offset Mechanisms.