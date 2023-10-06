Global meet on of sugar industry in Kanpur from October 11

Delegates and experts from 12 countries will participate in the “International Conference and Sugar Expo ” jointly organized by the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, and UP Sugar Mills Association here on October 11 -12 next.

The conference is being organised on the theme Sugar Industry-Modernization and Diversification for Sustainability. More than 30 reputed machinery manufacturers and technology providers will also participate in this International conference to showcase their products and services.

The inaugural session will see awards presented to the 10 alumni of this institute who have brought laurels to the institute by developing innovative technologies. Besides, 5 technologists and engineers will be conferred with the Technical Excellence award. Industry Excellence Award will be also given to the 12 best sugar companies for the development of green energy.

Talking more about the conference, D. Swain, Prof of Sugar Engineering and Deepak Guptara, Secretary General, UP Sugar Mills Association informed here on Friday that around 500 delegates will participate in the conference and for this conference Chief Guest and Guest of Honor will be Sanjiv Chopra, Secretary (Food and Public Distribution), Government of India and APS Sandhu, Managing Director, Sugarfed, Punjab respectively.

He further said during the conference 35 research papers on important aspects of sugar and ethanol production including sugarcane agronomy will be presented.