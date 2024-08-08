Global disruptions an opportunity for defence industry to bolster manufacturing capabilities: CDS Gen Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Thursday that the global disruptions have presented an opportunity for the Indian Defence Eco-system to ramp up their defence manufacturing capabilities so that India transcends from being an importer to being an exporter of munitions, as well as, ammunition.

Gen Anil Chauhan was speaking at the Ammo India 2024 Conference organised by industry body FICCI here.

The CDS said the global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux. “We are passing through an era of big global disruptions. Amidst the vagaries of the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) of the World, the global arms industry is grappling with a seemingly insurmountable problem of widening demand and supply gap,” he stressed.

Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the importance of Aatmanirbharta and self-reliance in defence and emphasised how it is central to attaining strategic autonomy for the nation.

He mentioned various policy changes, reforms and the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces to promote Make in India and Make for the World drive especially with respect to ammunition manufacturing.

Underscoring the significance of about Civil – Military Fusion, the CDS called upon the troika of the Services, Defence Industries and the Scientists including Academia to come together for promoting the nation’s Aatmanirbharta drive.

The full day event has sessions discussing Ammunition requirements for Tanks & AFVs, Artillery, Air Defence, Aerial and Navy, Munitions for Unmanned Platforms, Loitering Ammunition and Futuristic Munitions as also Small Arms. The CDS also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Atmanirbharta in munitions.