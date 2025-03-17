India, Australia explore possibilities of defence industry collaboration

Underlining that they are committed to working together to promote a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, India and Australia on Monday explored the possibilities of defence industry collaboration.

At the ninth edition of India-Australia Defence Policy Talks in New Delhi, the two countries agreed to further deepen cooperation and interoperability across maritime, land and air domains, including working with multilateral partners.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation at the meeting was headed by Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry Amitabh Prasad while the Australian side was led by Mr Bernad Philip, First Assistant Secretary, Department of Defence.

Advertisement

Both sides welcomed sustained progress in bilateral defence cooperation, including the growing frequency and complexity of defence exercises and exchanges. It included several first-time milestones, finalisation of key agreements and participation in each other’s major defence trade expositions.

The meeting reviewed the defence outcomes of the second Ministerial Foreign and Defence Ministers’ 2+2 in November 2023, inter-sessional 2+2 consultations at Secretary-level in October 2024 and the second Annual Leaders’ Summit in November 2024.

The discussions focused on cooperation priorities including maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing, industry and science and technology collaboration and exercises and exchanges including deployments from each other’s territories. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two countries agreed on priorities and preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held in Australia in 2025. They reiterated their commitment to work on formulating a long-term vision of defence and security collaboration between the two countries as envisioned by both Prime Ministers to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries’ security and make an important contribution to regional peace and security.

They also agreed to further deepen cooperation and interoperability across maritime, land and air domains, including working with multilateral partners.